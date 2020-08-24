KUWAIT: Gyms and shops’ adherence to health guidelines set to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is at about 80 percent nationwide, said chief of Kuwait’s municipality yesterday. Speaking to the press while inspecting several establishments in Sharq, Director General of Kuwait Municipality Ahmad Al-Manfouhi indicated that the municipality was keen on following up health guidelines throughout the country to positively participate in the national fight against COVID-19.

Measures such as temperatures check in addition to distributing gloves and sanitizers for clients as well as employees were among the few easy steps that will contribute majorly to curb the spread of the virus, he affirmed. He added that since the cabinet approved the fourth phase of the national plan to bring back normalcy, the municipality and its teams were working vigorously to implement the steps included in the strategy.

Manfouhi revealed that the municipality was working with health ministry teams to ensure that commercial establishments were carrying on their part in preventing COVID-19 spreading, stressing that any violations will result in closure of shops. He urged citizens and residents to abide by the set regulations and help the government to achieve the goal of restoring normal life in Kuwait. – KUNA