Antonio Guterres and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

KUWAIT: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed gratitude to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for the State of Kuwait’s keenness to promote cooperation with UN and support to global efforts in fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Guterres made the remarks in a phone call with His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on Friday. He also thanked the State of Kuwait for always seeking to cooperate with UN agencies and programs in different fields. The UN chief and His Highness the Prime Minister also discussed regional and international issues, as well as cooperation to achieve international peace and security. — KUNA