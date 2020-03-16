Gulf’s first virus death in Bahrain

DUBAI: Bahrain reported the Arab Gulf’s first death from the coronavirus yesterday and Saudi Arabia urged its citizens to stay at home as the region broadened measures to shield populations and economies from the outbreak. Nearly 1,000 people have now tested positive for the virus in the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council, and member states have restricted entry and movement.

Saudi Arabia, which along with Kuwait suspended all international flights and closed most public spaces, said it was considering suspending work for the private sector after doing so for the government sector, except health and security. “We hope citizens will stay at home and not go out unless needed,” Saudi Health Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah told a news conference yesterday. The kingdom ordered the private sector to give two-week mandatory sick leave for pregnant women and employees with conditions that leave them vulnerable, state media reported.

The 65-year-old Bahraini woman who died from the coronavirus had underlying health conditions, Bahrain’s health ministry said on Twitter. Bahrain has reported 221 cases, including dozens among citizens evacuated from Iran last week. Bahrain state media on Sunday showed footage of a quarantine center set up on a barren island connected to the mainland by a causeway. Dozens of beds ready for patients lined large marquees with air conditioning units, cupboards and colorful carpets.

Across the Gulf, patriotic Twitter hashtags and social media images circulated with the phrase “We are all at home for the sake of …” using the relevant Gulf country and its national flag. In the United Arab Emirates, the government issued a tweet reassuring people about supplies of goods after a rush on supermarkets. The UAE will stop issuing visas, except for foreign diplomats, from today, state news agency WAM has reported.

Dubai, the region’s tourism and business hub, ordered bars and lounges to close until the end of March, according to a government circular issued yesterday, and advised people not to hold parties and weddings at home. Burj Khalifa – the world’s tallest building and one of the most popular tourist destinations in Dubai – said it was temporarily closing its observation decks. A day earlier, Dubai joined Abu Dhabi in closing gyms, public gardens, arcades and spas. Bourses in both emirates shut trading halls.

While restaurants remain open in the UAE, other Gulf states are now only permitting food delivery. Qatar yesterday banned people from eating at restaurants and cafes, state media said, joining Kuwait and Saudi Arabia in doing so. Oman yesterday suspended Friday prayers held weekly by Muslims and cancelled all non-urgent surgery in hospitals.

Qatar will bar entry to arriving air passengers except citizens from tomorrow, the government said as it announced a $23 billion economic stimulus in response to the new coronavirus. The country is the worst affected in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), with 401 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday. It has not reported any fatalities but has closed universities, schools, gyms and cinemas as well as cancelling many public events including the MotoGP.

“We’ve taken a number of decisions, including suspending inward flights to Qatar starting from Wednesday evening for two weeks,” assistant foreign minister Lolwah Al-Khater told media in Doha. The measure could be extended at the end of the initial two week period, she said, and will be accompanied by a $23 billion economic stimulus package that will include $2.75 billion to shore-up the stock market.

Khater said “transit flights, cargo flights and Qatari nationals who want to come back to the country” would be exempted from the new measures. Outbound flights will be unaffected. Khater also said that all public transport in Doha would be suspended from 1900 GMT on Sunday. The principal user of Doha’s Hamad International Airport is state-run Qatar Airways, which mostly operates the transit flights exempt from the new measures.

Passengers of the airline will still be able to fly between third-country destinations but will be unable to enter Qatar during their transfer. Visas on arrival had already been suspended for travellers from Italy, France, Spain and Germany as Qatar urged its citizens abroad to return home. – Agencies