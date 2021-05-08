KUWAIT: As part of its commitment to community sustainability, and in keeping with international efforts towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations, Gulf Bank contributed its support to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). During the month of Ramadan, Gulf Bank’s efforts included providing humanitarian aid and basic daily needs to refugees. Gulf Bank’s support covered basic costs for refugee families, including housing rent, food, and health services, in addition to debt repayment.

Regarding this initiative, Lujain Al-Qenaei, the Assistant Manager for Corporate Communications at Gulf Bank, said: “The month of Ramadan could not pass without us extending a helping hand to our refugee communities. We appreciate the efforts of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and Gulf Bank is keen to seize every opportunity to provide assistance to those in need in an effort to ensure the provision and sustainability of security and peace.”

The UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is a global organization dedicated to saving lives, protecting rights and building a better future for refugees, forcibly displaced communities and stateless people. As one of the United Nations’ organizations, the UNHCR was established with the aim of protecting and supporting refugees, at the request of a government, or the United Nations itself. It assists refugees in completing their voluntary return to their home countries, integration into receiving societies, or resettlement to a third country.

Gulf Bank’s latest initiative is one of many sustainability events that the Bank organizes and participates in at the community level, with various initiatives taking place during Ramadan. Throughout the holy month, Gulf Bank has also organized several recreational activities and events that have taken place during walking hours in several residential areas, as part of its social responsibility to engage with the local community.

Throughout the year, Gulf Bank has remained committed to maintaining a robust sustainability program at the community, economic, and environmental levels through sustainability initiatives that are strategically selected to benefit both the country and the Bank. Gulf Bank’s social responsibility initiatives go hand in hand with international efforts, aligning with the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Also known as the Global Goals, the SDGs were adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015 as a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity by 2030.