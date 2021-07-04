KUWAIT: Gulf Bank led an extensive community and environmental clean-up campaign on Friday to clean up Bnaider Beach in Kuwait, in cooperation with the international environmental organization, Trash Hero. Gulf Bank led this campaign as part of its commitment to preserving the environment through various efforts that the Bank directs in the hopes of achieving environmental and community sustainability.

Chalet owners, beachgoers and Gulf Bank volunteers participated in the campaign, which took place on the morning of July 2 at Bnaider Beach, as part of an eventful community clean-up day that included family members, adults and children. To encourage even more participation, Gulf Bank also led a range of activities and competitions on social media.

Commenting on the campaign, Lujain Al-Qenaei, Assistant Manager of Corporate Communications at Gulf Bank, said: “At Gulf Bank, we make it a point to prioritize initiatives like these not only because they bring together multiple members of our society, but also because they have such an important impact on our ability to achieve long-term sustainability. We would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who participated in this campaign, which will undoubtedly benefit everyone involved and our greater community.”

Gulf Bank is committed to maintaining a robust sustainability program at the community, economic, and environmental levels through initiatives that are strategically selected to benefit both the country and the bank. Gulf Bank’s social responsibility initiatives go hand in hand with international efforts, aligning with the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Also known as the Global Goals, the SDGs were adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015 as a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity by 2030.