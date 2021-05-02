KUWAIT: As part of Gulf Bank’s ongoing commitment to sustainability, and its dedication to the various initiatives it spearheads, Gulf Bank participated in a humanitarian campaign led by the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) to distribute electrical devices to disadvantaged families in Kuwait. As part of the initiative, which took place last Wednesday, several Gulf Bank employees volunteered to support the KRCS team’s efforts to distribute the appliances to local families residing in Kuwait.

Regarding this initiative, Gulf Bank’s Assistant Manager for Corporate Communications, Lujain Al-Qenaei, said: “We were honored to join the Kuwait Red Crescent Society’s generous initiative to extend a helping hand to needy families. We were more than happy to participate in this initiative to distribute various essential electrical devices to several families in Kuwait, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, and with summer just around the corner.

For the past sixty years, Gulf Bank has proudly been an integral part of Kuwait’s economic and social history, seizing every available opportunity to support disadvantaged segments of society and ensure our community’s sustainability in health, security and peace.”

The KRCS performs various community roles in Kuwait, targeting all those in need of support, aid and assistance to overcome various difficulties as part of the organization’s humanitarian and social efforts. The KRCS endeavors to treat needy patients residing in Kuwait in order to preserve their safety and provide medicine, medical needs, wheelchairs and other medical matters. The KRCS is keen to provide all types of assistance to various segments of society in Kuwait.

The organization focuses on: the welfare of needy families, engaging with social welfare houses’ guests, and visiting hospital patients in the hopes of providing social, psychological and community welfare to the community, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor. In addition, the KRCS’s Prisons Office continues to provide humanitarian services to prisoners, including following up on their conditions and psychological well-being, and providing moral and material support to them and their families.

Gulf Bank’s latest initiative with the KRCS is one of many sustainability initiatives that the Bank organizes and participates in at the community level, with various initiatives taking place during Ramadan. Throughout the holy month, Gulf Bank has also organized several recreational activities and events that have taken place during walking hours in several residential areas, as part of its social responsibility to engage with, and cater to, the local community.

Throughout the year, Gulf Bank has remained committed to maintaining a robust sustainability program at the community, economic, and environmental levels through sustainability initiatives that are strategically selected to benefit both the country and the Bank. Gulf Bank’s social responsibility initiatives go hand in hand with international efforts, aligning with the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Also known as the Global Goals, the SDGs were adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015 as a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity by 2030.