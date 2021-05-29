KUWAIT: Gulf Bank successfully wrapped up the American University of the Middle East’s first virtual career fair, which was launched last week for university students. As a gold sponsor of the AUM career fair, Gulf Bank is affirming its commitment to creating job opportunities for Kuwaiti youth and realizing the national development plan, Kuwait Vision 2035 “New Kuwait.”

During the course of the career fair, more than 1,000 AUM students and alumni visited the Gulf Bank booth. In addition, Gulf Bank’s Human Resources team met with multiple ambitious young men and women wishing to join the banking sector. During the event, Gulf Bank employees described the nature of work at Gulf Bank, and touched on the multitude of opportunities available for applicants, answering any and all questions that applicants had. This year, over 170 people applied for jobs at Gulf Bank through the career fair.

Gulf Bank also held an educational webinar during the exhibition on how to map your career and structure your professional life, which was attended by more than 200 participants. Regarding this year’s virtual career fair, Gulf Bank’s General Manager of Human Resources, Salma Al-Hajjaj, commented: “Each and every department at Gulf Bank is constantly striving to solidify Gulf Bank’s position as the Kuwaiti Bank of the Future.

At Gulf Bank, we also recognize that we cannot reach this position without the presence and assistance of a supremely qualified human capital force. This is why we are always keen to be present in local career fairs due to their critical role in expanding our network of employees, and renewing and developing our competencies at the Bank. We are proud of our pioneering role in providing job opportunities for Kuwaiti youth and of the many efforts we are spearheading to achieve Kuwait Vision 2035 ‘New Kuwait’ and create a more sustainable national economy.”