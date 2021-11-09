KUWAIT: Gulf Bank is launching its much anticipated ‘Gulf Bank 642 Marathon’ for the seventh consecutive year in recognition of the Marathon’s integral role in the local community. As a mark of Gulf Bank’s commitment to enhancing community sustainability, the bank has also renewed its contract with event partner Suffix Sports Management for the next three years. The beloved community event is back this year both in virtual and in-person versions, inviting challenge-seeking athletes as well as beginners to participate in Kuwait’s only accredited race on November 20, 2021.

Commenting on the annual event, Ahmad Al-Amir, Assistant General Manager of Corporate Communications at Gulf Bank, said: “We have cooperated with Suffix for seven years now, and we are very confident in their excellent performance and management of one of the most important sporting events in Kuwait. We are pleased to renew this strategic partnership with them for the next three years. We are also incredibly excited to announce that the Gulf Bank 642 Marathon is back, bigger and better than ever before! After a two year-long hiatus from in-person marathons, and we are looking forward to welcoming back our returning runners and meeting new participants!”

Ahmad Al-Huzami, CEO of Suffix Sports Management, said: “We are proud to extend our partnership with Gulf Bank for the seventh year in a row. The Gulf Bank 642 Marathon is more than a local sporting activity – it is a community event that everyone looks forward to, year after year. We are very proud to renew our partnership with Gulf Bank for the next three years, and look forward to carrying out a marathon that keeps raising the bar for sporting events in the region. We are excited to see what Gulf Bank has in store, and can’t wait to work together to set and exceed new standards of excellence for years to come.”

It is worth noting that Gulf Bank’s 642 Marathon has placed Kuwait on the map for international sporting events. As the only road race in Kuwait to have received accreditation from the World Athletics Label Road Races, the marathon acts as a qualifying race for international marathons.

Last year, Gulf Bank wrapped up a special virtual edition of its Gulf Bank 642 Marathon, in which contestants had the opportunity to participate over the period of a month from all around the world. The “Special Edition” virtual race attracted the participation of over 1,037 contestants from 18 countries, and was held in recognition of the role that exercise plays in enhancing both our mental and physical wellbeing. By implementing creative technological solutions, Gulf Bank was able to successfully organize and carry out the annual marathon known and beloved by the local and international community.

Gulf Bank is committed to maintaining a robust sustainability program at the community, economic, and environmental levels through sustainability initiatives that are strategically selected to benefit both the country and the Bank. Moreover, the Bank supports Kuwait Vision 2035 "New Kuwait" and works with various relevant parties to achieve this vision. For event registration and more information regarding participation as a corporate or in groups, please visit www.gulfbank642marathon.com or access the marathon's dedicated Instagram account @GulfBank642.