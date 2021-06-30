KUWAIT: Gulf Bank sponsored INJAZ Kuwait’s annual “Company Program” competition for the 16th year in a row, as part of the Bank’s long-standing partnership with the non-profit organization. As is customary with the annual competition, participants pitched their business ideas to a panel of judges in hopes of winning prizes at both the high school and university levels.

In light of ongoing circumstances, this year’s competition was held virtually through video communications app, Zoom, and took place over the course of two days from June 25-26. On the first day of the competition, the students’ various projects were scored by a panel of judges who met at the Chairmen Club in KIPCO. Dalya Al-Qassem, Head of Investment Management at Gulf Bank, represented the Bank on the judging panel this year. This year’s winners all received prizes sponsored by Gulf Bank.

This year, Neowrap was announced as the winner at the high school level, taking home the “Best Company of the Year” award. Neowrap is an eco-friendly, antibacterial, reusable, biodegradable, and more durable alternative to regular plastic wrap, and aims to provide customers with a more sustainable food storage option. DriveMart, a machine that allows customers to make purchases from the comfort of their cars, took home the “Best Company of the Year” award at the university level.

Lujain Al-Qenaei, Assistant Manager of Corporate Communications at Gulf Bank, commented: “We would like to congratulate Neowrap and DriveMart on winning this year’s Company Program competition, and are looking forward to seeing what more innovative ideas they have in store for us. The annual Company Program competition by INJAZ Kuwait is an event that we look forward to every year, as it offers us wonderful insight at the growing levels of creativity and innovation of today’s youth.

Despite the increasing demands of today’s job market, our annual collaborations with local youth only ever increase our confidence in their ability to meet challenges head-on. We are excited to renew our partnership with INJAZ Kuwait, and are committed to supporting the next generation of young entrepreneurs.”

INJAZ Kuwait, part of the global network of Junior Achievement worldwide, is a non-profit (NPO), non-governmental organization (NGO) driven by Kuwait’s private sector. Through strategic partnerships with Kuwait’s business and education sectors, and with the help of qualified and dedicated volunteers, INJAZ delivers both Arabic and English language educational programs on entrepreneurial and leadership skills to build successful careers.

Gulf Bank offers a distinct model for sustainability programs, implementing both internal and community-led initiatives year-round. Gulf Bank is committed to maintaining a robust Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) social responsibility program, heading various educational initiatives throughout the year that have a sustainable impact on the lives of youth and society.