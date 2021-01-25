Gulf Bank distributes recyclable bottles

KUWAIT: As part of its commitment to environmental sustainability and preservation, Gulf Bank distributed high quality reusable water bottles to all employees across the bank’s various branches and departments. The initiative aims to reduce the use of single-use plastic and paper cups, encouraging employees to opt for reusable water bottles instead.

As part of the initiative, which was planned, coordinated and implemented by the Bank’s Facilities Management team, each employee received an exclusive, high quality, insulated, BPA-free, and leak-proof water bottle from Klean Kanteen. In keeping with Gulf Bank’s colors, the bottles are a vibrant red and are decorated with distinctive drawings inspired by the Bank’s iconic main branch in Kuwait City, which is considered a unique historical and architectural landmark in the country.

Each employee received a bottle engraved with their name as part of the initiative that aims to reduce plastic waste and champion a clean, healthy and sustainable environment. Each bottle can be used for both hot and cold drinks, and is 100 percent recyclable and biodegradable.

Commenting on the initiative, Saoud Abdulaziz Al-Musallam, Deputy General Manager of Facilities Management at Gulf Bank, said: “At Gulf Bank, we are fully committed to sustainability at the societal, economic and environmental levels. In keeping with this promise, we launched this initiative to encourage our employees to reduce the use of single-use plastic and paper cups, and minimize waste.

We are proud to be teaming up with Klean Kanteen to provide our employees with high quality drinking bottles customized for every Gulf Bank employee. As with all steps toward positive change, we are starting from within, and hope to encourage everyone to take positive steps towards environmental preservation for the benefit of our communities and country.”