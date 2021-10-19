KUWAIT: This month, Gulf Bank participated in the national awareness campaign ‘Safe Education’, in which several ministries cooperated with the private sector, to facilitate the return of students to school after more than a year and a half of hiatus.

The campaign was launched in conjunction with the beginning of the school year at the beginning of the month, with the participation of the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Interior Affairs and the Ministry of Information, with the aim of educating and encouraging all members of society and inviting them to support government efforts and initiatives related to preparing for the return of students.

Among the initiatives in which the private sector institutions participated was the sponsorship of the safety kits that were distributed in schools to students, which contained a set of sterilizers, masks and gloves to protect students while they were at school.

As part of Gulf Bank’s social responsibility, and on the sidelines of the “Safe Education” campaign, employees of the bank were present at Qais Ibn Abi Al-Aas School to distribute school supplies to students. On this, Reem Hasan, Manager at Gulf Bank’s Corporate Communications Department, said: “We congratulate the students, their parents and teachers on this good return of students to school at the beginning of the new academic year.

We, at Gulf Bank, were pleased to contribute to the ‘Safe Education’ campaign in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Interior Affairs, and the Ministry of Information. These efforts coincide with the great campaign that we are launching at Gulf Bank on this occasion. At Gulf Bank, we are always keen to participate in government community campaigns, and to always interact with the people of Kuwait on all occasions.”

It is worth noting that Gulf Bank ran a large campaign on the occasion of the return to school, in cooperation with several parties, which included surprising the students’ families with vouchers for cash purchases in a group of bookstores, in addition to offering discounts to Gulf Bank customers in several stores to purchase school supplies and bags. The campaign also included a set of video clips that were published on social media, on preparing the best suitable meals for students in schools. On the first day of school, Gulf Bank launched a song that includes all the letters of the Arabic alphabet, to make it easier for young children to learn it.

Gulf Bank’s vision is to be the leading Kuwaiti Bank of the Future. The bank is constantly engaging and empowering its employees as part of an inclusive and diversified workplace in recognition of every employee’s role in delivering customer excellence and serving the community at large. With its extensive network of branches and innovative digital services, Gulf Bank is able to give its customers the choice of how and where to conduct their banking transactions, all while ensuring a simple and seamless banking experience.

Gulf Bank is committed to maintaining a robust sustainability program at the community, economic, and environmental levels through sustainability initiatives that are strategically selected to benefit both the country and the bank. Gulf Bank supports Kuwait Vision 2035 ‘New Kuwait’ and works with various parties and stakeholders in service of the vision.