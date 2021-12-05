KUWAIT: Gulf Bank has concluded its sponsorship of the conference of the National Union of Kuwaiti Students (NUKS) in the United States of America, which was launched last week as part of the bank’s social sustainability program, which focuses on supporting Kuwaiti youth. Gulf Bank participated in the conference, which was held in Chicago, from 25 to 28 November, in several activities for Kuwaiti expatriate students. The bank’s participation included many entertainment sessions and activities for the students present at the conference.

The conference included raffle draws for cash prizes. One lucky winner, Ziad Alroumi, was awarded the grand prize of having his rent expenses covered by Gulf Bank for an entire year. Two lucky winners – Abbas Johar and Abdullah Althafiri – also received cash prizes worth $5,000 and $2,500.

Commenting on Gulf Bank’s sponsorship of this year’s NUKS Conference, Mohammed Al-Qattan, General Manager of Consumer Banking at Gulf Bank, said: “We are delighted to have sponsored this year’s NUKS conference, and to have gotten a chance to meet with our Kuwaiti students there. We are looking forward to welcoming them back home.”

