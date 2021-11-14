KUWAIT: Gulf Bank has announced the much anticipated, in-person return of its biggest event of the year, the Gulf Bank 642 Marathon. The long-awaited sporting event is scheduled to take place on November 20, 2021 and is back this year in both virtual and in-person versions, inviting challenge-seeking athletes as well as beginners to participate in Kuwait’s only internationally accredited race.

The Gulf Bank 642 Marathon is the biggest local marathon hosted in the heart of Kuwait, with a unique racecourse that takes participants through an unforgettable route through Kuwait’s most beloved landmarks. In keeping with international precautionary measures, this year’s in-person marathon will also include a wide variety of safety precautions.

The marathon event is the first Kuwaiti road race certified by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races and World Athletics. Notably, the Gulf Bank 642 Marathon is the only marathon in Kuwait that has the bronze AbbottWMM accreditation from the AbbottWMM Wanda Age Group World Rankings, a global age group marathon ranking system.

Ahmad Al-Amir, the Assistant General Manager of Corporate Communications at Gulf Bank, commented: “We are more excited than ever to be planning the safe return of our beloved Gulf Bank 642 Marathon, and we can confidently say that the marathon is back, bigger and better than ever! We can’t wait to welcome back our returning runners from all over the region and the world. Anyone who has participated in the Gulf Bank 642 Marathon knows that the marathon is more than a local sporting activity – it is a community event that everyone looks forward to, both individuals and families alike.”

Commenting on this year’s marathon, Ahmed Al-Majed, General Manager at the Suffix company for sports events management, said: “We are proud to have received the bronze accreditation from the Abbott World Marathon Majors this year, a recognition bestowed to only 128 races worldwide. We look forward to raising the bar for sporting events in the region, and invite everyone to save the date for what’s bound to be one of the most exciting days of the year!”

For the seventh year in a row, Gulf Bank is launching the Gulf Bank 642 Marathon in partnership with local sports management company, Suffix. The race consists of four categories open to runners of all abilities, including: the 5K Family Fun Walk/Run, the 10K Souq Run, the 21K Half Marathon, and 42K Full Marathon. The 5K is open to runners aged 11 and above, the 10K to runners aged 16 and above, and the 21K to runners aged 18 and above. The race takes runners through beautiful landmarks in Kuwait, starting at the entrance bridge of Souq Sharq, and heading in and out of Souq Al-Mubarakiya.

Last year, Gulf Bank wrapped up a special virtual edition of its Gulf Bank 642 Marathon, in which contestants had the opportunity to participate over the period of a month from all around the world. The “Special Edition” virtual race attracted the participation of over 1,037 contestants from 18 countries, and was held in recognition of the role that exercise plays in enhancing both our mental and physical wellbeing. By implementing a wide range of creative digital solutions, Gulf Bank was able to successfully organize a successful online version of the annual marathon known and beloved by the local and international community.

