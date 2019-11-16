KUWAIT: A new world record for the world’s ‘largest gardening lesson’ was set at Shaheed Park yesterday during an event hosted by HGTV and beIN. The event showed the great interest of the local community in gardening and planting. Despite long queues, participants waited patiently for over an hour to get to the area prepared for them to attend the gardening lesson. All participants had registered in advance, which was open to people of all nationalities and ages.



Led by influential gardening expert Alzainah Al-Babtain, 286 participants were taught the essentials on growing their own organic produce for a healthier home and diet and debunked myths surrounding gardening in Kuwait, helping to inspire residents to get their hands dirty all year round.



Ahmed Gamal Gabr, official adjudicator from Guinness World Records, the global authority on record-breaking achievements, attended the event to verify the attempt and presented a Guinness World Records certificate to HGTV, beIN and Babtain. “It’s been a pleasure to see the community come together to achieve this record title. I can confirm a new world record has indeed been set today, and that Kuwait is Officially Amazing,” Gabr said.



Commenting on the successful record attempt, Nahla El-Mallawany, Head of Content at Discovery at HGTV, said: “We are delighted that HGTV has broken a Guinness World Records title today at Shaheed Park. Alzainah really inspired everyone to get involved with gardening; she taught us how growing our own produce is great for our family’s dietary health, as well as improving the air quality in our homes, and being a small step toward sustainability that we can take for the environment.”

KUWAIT: Participants set a new world record for the world’s ‘largest gardening lesson’ at Shaheed Park yesterday. – Photo by Yasser Al-Zayyat



Self-taught gardener and mastermind behind the Plant’n’More website and Instagram page @itallgrows, Babtain added: “It’s an honor to have been involved in this historic event and to pass on my love for gardening and organic produce to so many participants. Thank you to HGTV, beIN and Shaheed Park for this opportunity.”



HGTV – an acronym for Home and Garden Television and part of Discovery Network’s real-life entertainment portfolio – is the Middle East’s leading home and garden channel. Available to viewers on beIN channel 357, HGTV’s line-up includes globally-popular home improvement and transformation shows such as ‘Property Brothers’, ‘House Hunters’ and ‘Flip or Flop’.

By Nawara Fattahova