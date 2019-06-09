KUWAIT: Kuwait has witnessed the construction of an immense number of buildings with distinctive architectural designs in recent years, such as the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Center and the many skyscrapers scattered along Kuwait City’s landscape, yet the Grand Mosque continues to be one of the country’s most notable religious and architectural landmarks. Located on the Arabian Gulf shore in Kuwait City, construction of this outstanding edifice began in 1979 following instructions of the late Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and it officially opened on January 27, 1986. The Andalusian-style building was designed by renowned Iraqi architect Mohamed Saleh Makiya. Meanwhile, nearly 50 engineers and 450 construction workers worked on constructing the building which cost an estimated total of KD 14 million.



Despite the large number of mosques built around Kuwait since that date, the ‘State Grand Mosque’ remains Kuwait’s largest mosque, covering a total area of 45,000 square meters, including 25,000 square meters for the actual structure, while the remaining 20,000 square meters constitute the building’s exterior area that consists of gardens, open yards and outdoor corridors. The main prayer hall has an estimated capacity of 11,000 worshippers, which is often filled during the qiyam prayer in Ramadan, and especially on the night of the 27th day of the holy month when worshippers observe the ‘Laylat Al-Qadr’ (Night of Power). The mosque’s outside yards are also prepared during that night to provide more room for worshippers as the main prayer hall would overflow with people.

The Grand Mosque is considered a comprehensive religious institution that plays an important role in spreading the message of Islam and showcasing Kuwait’s role in this regard. In addition to hosting daily prayers, the mosque also houses a large library featuring a vast collection of Islamic publications, and organizes free guided tours for visitors of all religions during weekdays from 9:00 am to 10:45 am and from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.