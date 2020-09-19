KUWAIT: Grade 12 students Maya, Jana, Raghad, Yara and Fatima celebrate their graduation on their own at Shaheed Park on Friday, as the usually grand graduation celebrations have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. – Photo by Yasser Al-Zayyat

By Nawara Fattahova

KUWAIT: The education ministry yesterday announced the results of grade 12 students of public and private Arabic schools in the science, arts and religion streams for the 2019-2020 academic year. The success (passing) rate was 99.7 percent in the science field, 97.89 percent in arts and 96 percent in religious education. Some students even attained a full 100 percent result, which was never possible in previous years. The 2019-2020 academic year took place in exceptional and unprecedented circumstances as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Education Minister Saud Al-Harbi congratulated the students and their parents on the conclusion of the 2019-2020 academic year and announcement of the results. “I hope God blesses the students with lasting success and excellence, and that their achievement today will enlighten the path of their aspirations during the next stage of their lives,” Harbi said. He said the ministry of education is able to continue its responsibilities during the coming period with confidence and steadfastness.

“We live today in the digital age, which has changed all aspects of life, so we had to prepare the younger generation for what this era requires. We are preparing a generation with science and technology capable of building the future of Kuwait – this is our only and ultimate goal at the ministry of education and ministry of higher education,” stressed Harbi. Nearly 41,000 students in grade 12 in all sections – science, arts, and religion – were registered for the 2019-2020 academic year.