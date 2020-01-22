KUWAIT: Minister of Social Affairs Ghadeer Aseeri attends yesterday’s National Assembly session. – Photo by Yasser Al-Zayyat

By A Saleh

KUWAIT: The Cabinet has decided to attend the parliament’s session on Feb 4 to vote on a no-confidence motion filed against Minister of Social Affairs Ghadeer Aseeri, well-informed government sources stressed. The sources added that the government reviewed the names of lawmakers for and against the motion after 10 MPs had signed it.

“The government is so far assured that minister Aseeri will survive the motion,” the sources underlined, noting that those expected to vote for the motion and against Aseeri are 21 MPs including Osama Al-Shaheen, Adel Al-Damkhi, Mohammed Al-Hadiya, Mohammed Al-Mutair, Riyadh Al-Adasani, Abdulkareem Al-Kandari, Abdullah Al-Kandari, Abdulwahab Al-Babtain, Mubarak Al-Hajraf, Mohammed Hayef, Thamer Al-Suwait, Abdullah Fahhad, Shuaib Al-Muwaizri, Farraj Al-Arbeed, Hamdan Al-Azmi, Nayef Merdas, Khaled Al-Otaibi, Majed Al-Mutairi and Mohammed Al-Huwailah.

“At least 25 votes are needed to topple the minister, who is in an awkward position, but the government can save her,” the sources remarked.

Further, the sources said the Cabinet will decide whether to retain Aseeri or have her resign before the next parliamentary session during its weekly meeting on Monday. “The government is currently working on meeting lawmakers who have not yet declared their stances, as well as trying to neutralize the votes of some of those in favor of the motion, such Arbeed and Huwailah,” the sources said.