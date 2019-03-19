Authorities assigned to develop, reform government management system

KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah chairs the cabinet’s meeting on Monday. —KUNA

KUWAIT: Kuwait government referred Monday to the Legal Advice and Legislation Department a project regarding development of the north economic zone, which should coordinate with Kuwait Silk City (Subbiya) and Boubyan Island Development Agency over the venture. The referral followed a briefing by First Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah to the cabinet over a recent meeting with parliament members to discuss 2019-20 development plan, and Kuwait’s 2035 vision, a cabinet statement quoted Deputy Premier and Minister of State for Cabinet Anas Al-Saleh as saying. The meeting at the parliament reviewed north economic zone as being “Kuwait’s gate towards stability and development through luring gigantic local and international investment and management, noted Saleh. Sheikh Nasser, added Saleh, said all remarks raised by MPs would be taken into consideration for the sake of development and prosperity of Kuwait.

Management system

During its weekly meeting chaired by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, the cabinet assigned Kuwait Foundation for Advancement of Science (KFAS) to coordinate with the supreme planning council to prepare a study to develop and reform government management system. The government also assigned the Public Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) to coordinate with relevant departments to enforce the national strategy to boost integrity and fighting corruption for 2019-24. The government assigned the Directorate General for Civil Aviation and Ministry of Public Works to follow execution of Terminal Two of Kuwait International Airport, and to report back to the cabinet every three months. It also assigned the Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) and Kuwait Silk City and Boubyan Island Development Agency to complete first phase of Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port.

Meanwhile, Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah briefed the cabinet about outcome of a recent meeting in Brussels, Belgium, over the support of future of Syria. He also briefed them about a visit by GCC Secretary General Abdullatif Al-Zayani who discussed with Kuwaiti officials common GCC action, regional and international issues. Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Sheikh Khaled Jarrah Al-Sabah briefed the cabinet about results of last Saturday’s parliamentary by-elections in which Bader Al-Mulla and Abdullah Al-Kandari won in the 2nd and 3rd constituencies, respectively.

Kuwait condemns shootings

In the meantime, the cabinet condemned the terrorist mass shootings that targeted two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, which resulted in the death and injury of dozens of people. The cabinet called on the international community to exert more efforts in order to eliminate the manifestations of violence and terrorism in all its forms. A gunman sprayed Muslim worshippers at two Mosques in Christchurch killing 50 people and injuring some 50 others.

The cabinet also expressed its condemnation of the shooting incident that took place this morning at a tram station in the city of Utrecht in the Netherlands, which resulted in the death of three people and injury of some five others. The cabinet stressed Kuwait position, which rejects these criminal acts that has claimed the lives of innocent people in violation of all humanitarian laws, norms and values. – KUNA