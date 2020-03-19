KUWAIT: Kuwait Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Mohammad Al-Sabah said Wednesday that relevant government ministries were coordinating return of citizens from aborad. “We held many meetings with ministries of health, education and defense to coordinate return of citizens from abroad,” Sheikh Ahmad said in remarks to Kuwait TV as part of the government’s efforts to bring back citizens from countries facing spread of coronavirus.

He said there were between 55,000 and 60,000 Kuwaitis abroad and efforts were underway to bring them. “I renew the call on people who did not contact the diplomatic missions to do so in order to register their information” to facilitate their return, said Sheikh Ahmad. He said they have a short-term plan towards end of this month.

Sheikh Ahmad acknowledged this issue was of great concern to families of Kuwaiti citizens abroad, but assured the government was doing its utmost best to bring them back. He noted that His Highness the Amir was instructing the government to take care of the citizens.He said everybody was following instructions issued by the health authorities.

“We are following instructions of health authorities and to protect the country from harm” he said, and cited how health systems in advanced countries collapsed in the face of the huge number of coronavirus patients. “I once again urge people to abide by health regulations, containment helps in curbing the virus. As long as the health system is intact this will help in containment,” said the Kuwaiti top diplomat. – KUNA