By Nawara Fattahova

Goodbye Baba Sabah – rest in peace, our beloved father and not just the leader of our great country. I still don’t believe that you passed away and it will take me some time to realize the magnitude of this tragedy and great loss, not just for Kuwait and Arab countries, but the whole world.

Many reports and articles were written about HH the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of Humanity. His achievements that go back even before he became the Amir of Kuwait reach throughout the world. It needs a book to mention all his achievements and good deeds, for which he was named the Humanitarian Leader by the United Nations.

As he was minister of foreign affairs for over 40 years, he shaped the foreign policy of Kuwait for long years. This made Kuwait a country respected by all nations, and it had strong ties with all countries. During the 1960s and 1970s, Kuwait was the representative of GCC countries in various countries through its embassies.

The death of Baba Sabah brought total darkness, as if the sun disappeared from this world. He wasn’t just a leader; he was our father. This is the way we feel – as orphans – after his death. When the Al-Sadeq Mosque was attacked, he visited the place right after the blast although he was advised against it as it was too dangerous, yet he insisted to be by the side of the victims, saying, “These are my children.”

Sheikh Sabah always represented a source of safety. Leaders of other countries sought his help and advice in resolving political problems due to his wise diplomacy. We always felt respected by other countries due to his foreign policy and maintaining cordial relations with all our neighbors.

This tragic event came at an unexpected time, which was already depressing due to the coronavirus pandemic. These grave circumstances prevented us from attending the late Amir’s funeral, as tens of thousands would normally attend burial ceremonies at the cemetery, which is against current health precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19. I attended the funeral of late Amir Sheikh Jaber in 2006 and reached very near his grave, despite thousands of people being there. Unfortunately, Sheikh Sabah’s funeral was limited to his relatives.

The respect and love for HH the late Amir Sheikh Sabah was clear not only among governments and officials around the world, but even among individuals in most Arab countries. Social media influencers and businesses in neighboring countries also posted condolences on their accounts.

Kuwait will never be the same without you. We miss your beautiful smile that was always on your face. May your soul rest in peace.

