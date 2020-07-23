By Nawara Fattahova

Driving by the Kuwait Towers, I was shocked by the disappearance of a very popular landmark – Aqua Park. The gate of the waterpark was locked, but demolition work could be seen through the fencing, with no slides remaining standing. People said Aqua Park will be rebuilt to international standards, but it’s unclear when this new park will be ready to welcome visitors – lovers of Aqua Park hope it really will be renovated. It is a great loss for residents of Kuwait, as almost everyone had visited this park, apart from frequent visitors who went there every week during summertime when there is no other outdoor entertainment.

Aqua Park was the first water entertainment park in the GCC region, built in 1995 on around 60,000 square meters near the Kuwait Towers. It was the perfect place to spend the entire day – ticket prices were affordable, there were plenty of different activities and fun. It was the entertainment destination for kids as well as adults. Four slides were for young children, while six slides were for adults and older kids. Small children also had another area with two pools and small slides. Also, the lazy river was a must-do attraction for all visitors. Two new terrifying slides were added to the park two years ago that were usually used by adults and older kids.





Parents who were not interested in the slides still had a chance to enjoy a huge swimming pool with two Jacuzzi corners. There was also a cafe by the pool serving food and drinks. Moreover, all visitors had the opportunity to enjoy the beach and swim in the sea. In addition, a surfing pool used to create sea waves every 15 minutes. More attractions were added a couple of years back. Diving with oxygen cylinders and playing underwater was a great experience and lots of fun. Surfing also attracted many visitors, but it wasn’t easy to learn.

During the first few years after Aqua Park opened, there was an aquarium onsite with many types of reptiles and other creatures, which later closed. A restaurant and gift shop were also part of the park. Behind Aqua Park were a small karting track and a paintball ground. Various competitions used to be organized at Aqua Park, out of which the Raft Race was the most popular. Companies had their teams racing in different categories and people enjoyed the competition.

We all have many memories of the great times we spent at this waterpark. It’s very sad to lose all the entertainment places in Kuwait at the same time. The Ice Skating Rink was demolished two months ago during the total curfew, the Entertainment City is being demolished after four years of closure, and Shaab Park was also demolished four years ago. All these historical landmarks of Kuwait have been demolished and our memories of childhood are gone.