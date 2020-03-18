KABUL: A volunteer wearing a hazmat suit and facemask is reflected on a mirror while spraying disinfectant inside a restaurant yesterday. – AFP

PARIS: The number of global coronavirus infections shot past 200,000 yesterday, as governments across Europe, North America and Asia rolled out tough measures to put the brakes on the ferocious spread of the deadly pandemic. Worldwide fatalities topped 8,000 and more deaths have now been recorded in Europe, the new virus epicenter, than in Asia since the outbreak first emerged in China in December.

From Belgium to Britain and the United States, governments across the world have imposed draconian lockdown measures, forcing unprecedented social change and sending financial markets into a tailspin. The European Union sealed its borders yesterday, barring travellers from outside the bloc for 30 days to try to slow the rapid spread of the virus. Europe has now recorded 3,437 deaths – including 2,503 in Italy – leapfrogging Asia’s 3,384 fatalities, according to an AFP tally.

There are more than 79,000 cases across Europe, with Italy, Spain and France leading infections and fatalities. The number of people infected by COVID-19 in Spain soared past 13,700 yesterday with the number of deaths rising to almost 600, government data showed. “We have 13,716 cases in Spain, which is 2,538 more than yesterday, which implies an increase of 18 percent,” said Fernando Simon, the health ministry’s emergencies coordinator.

Over the same 24-hour period, the number of deaths rose to 598, an increase of 107, a government statement showed, giving a higher figure than that initially announced by Simon. Madrid remains the worst-hit area, accounting for 5,637 cases, or 41 percent of the infections in Spain, while the number of deaths there rose to 390 deaths – around two-thirds of the national total.

Iran said its novel coronavirus death toll surpassed 1,000 yesterday as President Hassan Rouhani defended the response of his administration, which has yet to impose a lockdown. The COVID-19 outbreak in sanctions-hit Iran is one of the deadliest for any country outside China, where the disease originated. Rouhani’s government reported another 147 deaths – a record high for a single day in the month since it announced the emergence of the disease. The virus has now killed 1,135 people in Iran out of 17,361 cases of infection based on official figures.

The health ministry said 5,710 people have overcome the virus. One person who recovered was a 103-year-old woman, state news agency IRNA reported, despite overwhelming evidence that the elderly are the most at risk. The unnamed woman had been hospitalized in the central city of Semnan for about a week. But she was “discharged after making a complete recovery”, Semnan University of Medical Sciences head Navid Danayi was quoted as saying.

As the specter of a deep global recession looms large, London and Washington announced massive economic stimulus packages after coming under fire over their response to the crisis. But financial markets were unimpressed, with US, European and Asian stocks all sinking yesterday. And the International Labor Organization warned that the pandemic could leave up to 25 million more people out of work and drastically slash workers’ incomes.

US President Donald Trump said the White House was discussing a “substantial” spending bill with Congress that would include immediate cash payments to Americans. Yesterday Trump promised more “very important” news from the Food and Drug Administration to be announced at a press conference later, calling the illness the “Chinese Virus” – a term that irks Beijing.

The EU warned of long-term ripples from the virus as it imposed its new travel restrictions, the most significant emergency measure from Brussels, which has struggled to develop a unified response. EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen told Germany’s Bild newspaper that politicians had initially underestimated the virus threat. “But now it is clear that this is a virus that will keep us busy for a long time yet,” she said. “We understand that measures that seemed drastic two or three weeks ago, need to be taken now.”

Within the bloc some countries have sealed borders, while bars, restaurants and most shops have closed their doors until further notice, grinding life in Europe’s normally bustling cities to a halt. Some 850 million youngsters have been kept home globally – about half the world’s student population – according to UNESCO. “The scale and speed of the school and university closures represents an unprecedented challenge for the education sector,” it said.

Trump said the US-Canada border would close for all non-essential travel – but assured trade would continue unfettered – building on a previous ban on most visitors from Europe and China. In the US itself, Maryland became the latest state to delay presidential election primaries and New York City is considering curfews. Australia’s government urged citizens to not travel abroad and banned gatherings of more than 100 people as cases topped 500.

The World Health Organization called for “aggressive” action in Southeast Asia to combat the virus after it was largely spared the alarming number of cases clocked elsewhere in the region early on. Malaysia has already banned travellers from overseas, while Vietnam has blocked visitors from several European nations.

The WHO has called for every suspected coronavirus case to be tested, though many countries, especially in Europe, are only screening those who require hospitalization or who are very sick. Asian hotspots China and South Korea have seen new infections and deaths level out in recent weeks – China reported just one new domestic case for the second consecutive day.

Africa, with its fragile healthcare systems, has also recorded nearly 600 cases – with numbers quickly climbing in South Africa – and Burkina Faso reported the first confirmed death in sub-Saharan Africa. Latin America has more than 1,100 recorded infections and the continent’s most populated country Brazil announced its first fatality.

Every sector from tourism to food to aviation is affected as the global economy effectively goes into shutdown. Major world airlines have axed almost all flights temporarily, triggering pleas to help carriers survive. The outbreak has also shredded the global sporting and cultural calendar. In football, The European and Copa America championships have been postponed until next year, and the French Open tennis tournament has been delayed to the autumn.

The Tokyo Olympics still hang in the balance. The International Olympic Committee acknowledged there was no “ideal” solution, after some top athletes said they were being forced to take health risks should the summer extravaganza go ahead. Both the Eurovision Song Contest and the annual Glastonbury music festival in England have been axed. – Agencies