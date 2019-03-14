KUWAIT: The Global Biking Initiative (GBI) organized a cycling event yesterday at Movenpick hotel in the Free Trade Zone. During the three-day event, the cyclists will bike from the North to the South of Kuwait for a total of 350 kilometers. GBI choose Kuwait as the first Gulf country to host its cycling event. On the sideline of the event, Bader Al-Essa, Founder and General Manager of Richter Advertising Agency, said that this event will be organized yearly, noting that 85 cyclists from eight countries are participating in this year’s event.

KUWAIT: A group photo of the Global Biking Initiative (GBI) team. — Photos by Yasser Al-Zayyat

On the first day, the participants started at the Free Trade Zone, crossing a 35-km water bridge to Subiya, then cycling down to Doha heading, back to Kuwait Free Zone. On the second day today, the cyclists’ route starts from Movenpick at Free Trade Zone to Kuwait City, then along the coastline all the way to Ahmadi Oil District, and ending at Safir Hotel in Fintas. On the last day, they will cycle from Safir Fintas across the Oil MSFT to the South of Kuwait’s desert, up to the Kuwaiti Saudi border to reach the Aquamarine Kuwait Resort in Nuwaiseeb where the closing ceremony will take place.

Captain Mazen gives safety instructions to the cyclists.

Moataz Bahei-Eldin, Head of GBI ventures

Sara Al-Hubail, Kuwait’s representative of GBI

Sherifa Al-Fagaan, Project Operation Manager of GBI.









GBI established in Germany since 2008, is a fast-growing, worldwide cycling community with the mission to raise funds for charities in more than twenty countries. Multiple cycling events take place during the year, where the main event is the GBI Europe Tour, attended by several hundred participants from all over the world and during which we cross multiple countries over the period of one week. Since 2008, more than 2,000 cyclists participated in GBI events, crossing sixteen countries in Europe, Africa, and Asia.

By Faten Omar