NEW DELHI: Two brothers have been arrested in India for allegedly raping their 12-year-old sister who was later beheaded with a sickle, police said yesterday. The girl’s uncle, 40, has also been arrested and police are searching for the eldest brother after the body was found in the central state of Madhya Pradesh last week. “All the men (three brothers and the uncle) were involved in raping the girl and when she threatened to tell the police, they strangled her to death and chopped off her head and dumped the body,” Sagar district police superintendent Amit Sanghi said. He said the autopsy had confirmed the victim was gang-raped and subjected to “unnatural sex”. “I have not seen such a crime in my life,” he said. – AFP