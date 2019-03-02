Speaker visits Jordanian Red Crescent Society, cancer center

KUWAIT: National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem acclaimed yesterday the humanitarian role of Kuwait and its continued support for Syrian and Palestinian refugees. He lauded HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s efforts aiming to alleviate the sufferings and pains of Syrian and Palestinian refugees.

In a press statement after touring the Jordan Red Crescent Society, Ghanem said, “It gave us the honor to be part of the opening of Kuwait Red Crescent Society clinic to treat Syrian refugees,” and they inspected the technical training center. “We listened to the speech delivered by the Chairman of the Jordan Red Crescent Society Dr Ahmad Al-Hadeed and his appreciation of the role of the Kuwait Red Crescent Society,” Ghanem noted.

He said more than 1,000 packages containing food and health supplies were distributed to 1,000 Palestinian refugee families. “Yesterday, we saw Syrian refugees and today Palestinian refugees, and many thanks and great gratitude to everyone who organized and arranged this,” Ghanem said. He thanked the Jordan Red Crescent and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan for opening its doors, houses, roads and the hearts of its sons to Palestinian and Syrian refugees, hoping that the good deeds will continue and that the Kuwaiti people would continue to support their brothers – whether Palestinians, Syrians or any other Muslim Arab people.

Ghanem expressed his thanks and appreciation to Kuwait’s Ambassador to Jordan Aziz Al-Daihani for his efforts to facilitate the mission of the Kuwaiti delegation and its humanitarian duties towards the Syrian and Palestinian refugees. Ghanem and his accompanying delegation also visited Al-Hussein Cancer Center, where they were briefed on informative data about the facilities and patients. – KUNA