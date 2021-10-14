Closed in 2020, desert camping will be allowed this year

By Nawara Fattahova

The camping season starts in a month’s time, but registrations for setting up camp have not opened yet. In August, the Municipality announced that this year, the camping season will start from Nov 15. After the season was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the announcement led people to start buying camping equipment.

So far, no circular has been issued on the conditions for the new camping season or when registrations will commence. In previous years, campers were required to pay a deposit for a designated spot in the desert and to clean up the camping area, including all trash, equipment and other material when quitting the camping ground.

Municipality inspectors visit camping sites throughout the season, confirming registration permits and ensuring that camps adhere to regulations for safety and waste removal. A few years ago, after noticing the great damage to the desert environment and the negative effects on wildlife caused by camping due to the waste left over by campers, the government decided to organize the season by designating certain areas for camping.