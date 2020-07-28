Sibi George

KUWAIT: Sibi George will assume office as India’s new ambassador to Kuwait on August 2. He will succeed K Jeeva Sagar who has completed his tenure in Kuwait as India’s ambassador, informed sources said.

George, a 1993 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, has been India’s Ambassador to Switzerland since 2017. He was first appointed as political officer at Indian High Commission in Pakistan. He also has served various Indian missions in Cairo, Doha, Tehran, Riyadh and Washington DC in various capacities prior to his appointment in Switzerland.

The Kuwait government had earlier approved George as India’s new ambassador to the country, who will be submitting his credentials on his arrival in Kuwait, the sources added.