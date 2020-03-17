KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah attends a meeting with with senior commanders at the Ministry of Defense yesterday. – KUNA photos

KUWAIT: Kuwait is managing the crisis as long as it takes, said His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah yesterday. His Highness’s remark came during his meeting with senior commanders at the Ministry of Defense; spearheaded by Deputy Premier and Defense Minister Sheikh Ahmad Mansour Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled, during the meeting, conveyed greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah; Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, as well as salutations of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for the Forces’ “great” technical and logistic support in the ongoing ‘battle’ against the global spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), mainly the Air Force.

“The Defense Ministry has been an integral part of the state’s emergency plan, since day one,” His Highness pointed out, stressing that the current crisis requires “solidarity and understanding from all regarding countermeasures being taken.” His Highness also appreciated contributions and cooperation of the private sector in the ongoing efforts to contain the spread of the virus. He also highly commended the thousands of young Kuwaitis who flocked centers to volunteer and help the state, which proved what they are made of.

His Highness the Premier concluded by reiterating the dire need to abide by all precautionary measures the State of Kuwait is implementing in order to sufficiently encounter the pandemic. At the start of the meeting, Deputy Premier and Defense Minister Sheikh Ahmad Mansour Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah briefed His Highness the Premier with the ministry’s efforts and collaborations with other state bodies in the fight against COVID-19’s further spread.

Backing up efforts

Defense Minister Sheikh Ahmad Mansour Al-Sabah had said on Monday that his ministry backs up the efforts of all competent state agencies, notably the Ministry of Health, to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). In statements to Kuwait TV, he said the Cabinet is convening on a daily basis to follow up the developments of the situation as the behest of His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Prime Minister. “Besides, the ministers meet regularly with members of the National Assembly to update them on the latest measures and answer their questions in this regard,” he pointed out.

Sheikh Ahmad noted that the government mobilized its resources to address this emergency and made available the strategic reserve of foodstuffs, appreciating the contributions of youth volunteers and the civil society to this effort. He highlighted the critical importance of cooperation by all citizens and residents in Kuwait with the nationwide drive to tackle this exceptional situation.

Reminding the public of the urgency of abidance by the preventive measures, Sheikh Ahmad said, “The people in Italy took it lightly and continued going to crowded areas, thus worsening the situation of COVID-19 outbreak.” “In China, unlike in Italy, they were able to bring down the prevalence rate of the disease thanks to abidance by the instructions of the concerned authorities,” he added. The minister reassured the Kuwaiti people that the situation is under control and the precautions enforced by the government work properly.

Rumors denied

In the meantime, the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army refuted the speculations, recently circulated by some social media websites, that the army was planning to use military helicopter sprayers in the combat against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

A press release from the directorate of moral guidance and public relations on Monday urged the media outlets, including the social networking websites, to avoid circulating such inaccurate news and rely on the official sources of the Ministry of Defense and other state bodies.

The statement reminded that the Ministry of Defense, through the directorate of moral guidance and public relations, is open to any questions from the mass media regarding any issue of public concern. – KUNA