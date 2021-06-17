RIYADH: The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) ministerial council called on Iraq and the UN Wednesday to complete the demarcation of maritime border with Kuwait after the marker 162. In its final statement of the 148th session hosted by Riyadh, the council renewed its support to Security Council resolution no. 2017 of 2013 regarding referring the issues of Kuwaiti missing persons, properties and archives to the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI). The council said that it looks forward to Iraq’s continued cooperation to guarantee progress in these dossiers.

GCC member states agreed on Wednesday that common challenges lie ahead some four decades after the bloc’s inception, highlighting the countries’ “intertwined fates”. The GCC has “risen to prominence” given its growing contributions towards global peace and security, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani said as he chaired bloc-wide talks on a foreign ministerial level with his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nasser Al-Sabah among the participants.

He chronicled the bloc’s most notable accomplishments, saying member states should not “rest on their laurels” but strive for greater achievements that would help bring common aspirations to fruition. On the bloc’s primary concerns, he said the Palestinian issue takes precedence over other matters, emphasizing the ultimate goal of the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He recalled a gathering of GCC leaders in the historic Saudi city of Al-Ula earlier this year, which yielded a resolution to a dispute between Qatar and Gulf states, hailing the event as a “significant show of Gulf solidarity and unity”. The Bahraini foreign minister shored up support for a Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Iran-allied Houthi group, saying the bloc supports all measures Riyadh takes to preserve its security and stability in the face of the “Houthi onslaught.” – KUNA