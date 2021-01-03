GCC moving steadily towards 5th decade of cooperation: Hajraf

RIYADH: The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is stepping steadily towards the fifth decade of cooperation march due to the wisdom of GCC leaders, the GCC Secretary General Dr Nayef Al-Hajraf. This came in a statement yesterday on the occasion of the GCC 41st summit, to be held Tuesday in Al-Ula, northwest Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The summit will be held at the invitation of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and with participation from GCC leaders and members.

Holding the summit despite the exceptional circumstances the world is going through, confirms the keenness of the GCC leaders of preserving the Cooperation Council as a cohesive system capable of overcoming difficulties and challenges, Hajraf said. The summit would push the economic file as the title of the fifth decade of the march of the GCC and by strengthening and supporting joint work to contribute to restoring economic recovery, restoring growth and returning life to normal after the pandemic and achieving sustainable development goals, he added.

Hajraf affirmed that GCC states have achieved many accomplishments and projects over the past four decades, including the Gulf common market, the customs union, the electrical connection, the freedom of capital movement and many others, he confirmed. Hajraf expressed thanks and appreciation for the great efforts made by Saudi Arabia under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and the Kingdom’s government in preparing for the summit.

Common destiny

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s Ambassador in Riyadh said he believes Gulf Cooperation Council leaders will discuss challenges with “belief in a common destiny.” The talks come amid a “fraternal and positive atmosphere,” said Sheikh Ali Al-Khaled Al-Sabah. “This reflects a sense of responsibility and sincere belief in the importance of strengthening Gulf solidarity, facing common challenges and maintaining peace and stability in their countries,” he added.

“The Arab Gulf region faces great economic, development and political issues and challenges,” said the ambassador, adding that the leaders “will discuss all these issues and challenges with one vision stemming from their belief in a common destiny and their keenness to preserve the interests of the region’s countries and its people.”

The ambassador recalled the loss of the late Amir of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who “long strived for Gulf solidarity and unity.” He also expressed confidence in the success of the summit under the wise leadership of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. – KUNA