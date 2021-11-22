RIYADH: Kuwait’s Acting Defense Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Thamer Ali Al-Sabah yesterday noted that the 18th session of the GCC Joint Defense Council was designed to boost member countries’ armed forces capacities. The holding of the session came as a “translation of the aloft and noble objectives set by Their Highnesses and Royalty, the leaders of the Arabian Gulf Cooperation Council States,” said the minister in a statement to the press on the sidelines of the gathering.

These goals will contribute to broadening inter-GCC military cooperation, attain defense interaction among the council member states and boost capabilities “of our armed forces to face various challenges and threats,” Sheikh Thamer Ali stated further to the Kuwaiti news agency.

Bahraini Defense Affairs Minister Major General Abdullah Al-Nuaimi chaired the session that grouped GCC countries’ ministers of defense and Dr Nayef Al-Hajraf, the GCC Secretary General. The ministers discussed during the session some recommendations, latest developments on the regional and international arenas as well as several military related topics.

Meanwhile, Minister Sheikh Thamer inspected the new headquarters of the GCC Joint Command Headquarters in Riyadh. He was accompanied by Kuwait Army Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Khaled Saleh Al-Sabah and ranking army officers. Moreover, he was accompanied by the State of Kuwait’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Ali Al-Khaled Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The new Unified Military Command Headquarters of the Gulf Cooperation Council opened yesterday in Riyadh under the patronage of Saudi Arabia Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud, and in the presence of Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman Al-Saud on his behalf.

In addition to Sheikh Thamer, the opening was attended by GCC defense ministers and the GCC Secretary General Dr Hajraf. Hajraf stressed the inauguration comes as one of the most prominent GCC military gains, and a message of peace and determination to protect GCC security and stability from any external threat. – KUNA