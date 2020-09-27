Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir

CAPITALS: Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir stated that US President Donald Trump’s granting of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah the US Legion of Merit, Degree Chief Commander, shows His Highness’ high status on the global stage. Granting His Highness the Amir this rarely-awarded legion reflects the US and the international community’s great respect and appreciation of His Highness Sheikh Sabah, Jubeir told Kuwait’s official state TV Saturday evening.

He also described His Highness the Amir as a great, visionary, and far-sighted leader. Jubeir lauded His Highness the Amir’s wise leadership of Kuwait and his cooperation with other leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council. He noted that the Saudi leadership is keen on contacting and consulting with His Highness the Amir. He wished him speedy recovery and Kuwait more progress, security and welfare.

On September 18, President Trump granted His Highness the Amir of Kuwait the prestigious US Legion of Merit, Degree Chief Commander in recognition of His Highness the Amir’s tireless efforts and significant leadership diplomatic efforts in the region and the world. According to the White House, “the Legion of Merit, Degree Chief Commander, is a rarely-awarded, prestigious decoration that can only be bestowed by the president, typically to chiefs of state or heads of government of other countries. The honor was last awarded in 1991.”

Full of achievements

In the meantime, Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani congratulated His Highness the Amir on his recent honoring, describing it as well-deserved. “This well-merited decoration comes in culmination of His Highness the Amir’s march which is full of achievements and after being named by the UN as a humanitarian leader,” the Qatari foreign minister told Kuwait TV Saturday evening. He congratulated all Kuwaiti, Qatari and Arabian Gulf peoples on the US honoring of His Highness the Amir.

The Qatari top diplomat expressed Qatar’s appreciation of His Highness the Amir’s strenuous efforts to heal the Gulf rift. He also hailed Kuwait’s diplomacy under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Sabah Ahmad and its active role during its membership at the UN Security Council in 2018-2019 to defend Arab causes and maintain international peace and security. Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman recalled the generous humanitarian initiatives by His Highness the Amir to aid people in distress across the globe and Kuwait’s support to Palestinian people and war-torn Iraq and Yemen.

Global recognition

Meanwhile, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatif Al-Zayani has congratulated His Highness the Amir on the recent honoring. This is an international honoring and a recognition of His Highness the Amir’s political and diplomatic efforts, Zayani told Kuwait TV Saturday evening. He noted the US honoring reflected the depth of Kuwaiti-US strategic and friendship relations.

Zayani congratulated His Highness the Amir on his recent successful surgery and wished him speedy recovery. He spoke highly about His Highness the Amir’s efforts to iron out differences among GCC member states. He added that the whole world recognizes His Highness the Amir of Kuwait’s humanitarian role and support to poor countries worldwide which earned him the UN honoring and naming him a humanitarian leader. – KUNA