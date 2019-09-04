Municipal Council committee reviews requests, recommendations

KUWAIT: State Minister for Economic Affairs Mariam Al-Aqeel said the meeting of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) labor ministers, which was held in Muscat, Oman yesterday resulted in taking several decisions including the approval of the final draft of defining and banning forced labor and discrimination in the job place, as thanks were sent to Qatar for its efforts in implementing the initiatives. Thanks were also sent to Saudi Arabia in regards to the national policy to fight discrimination. She said the next meeting will see the board election of the International Labor Organization and it was agreed to back Saudi Arabia’s nomination for the permanent seat.

In regards to the governance of professional qualifications, standards, and professional tests at GCC countries, Aqeel said that an agreement was reached to ask the executive office to hold a technical meeting to discuss qualifications and standards at GCC countries, in coordination with the education training committee at the secretariat general of the GCC no later than the first half of 2020. Meanwhile, she said that the budget proposal for the labor department at the executive office was approved, as well as the participation of GCC countries in Dubai Expo 2020, and it was agreed to have an effective participation at the expo.

Panel meeting

In other news, the Hawally committee at the Municipal Council headed by Abdullah Al-Roumi approved the Awqaf Ministry’s request to expand Shaaban Mosque which has an area of 792 square meters in Salmiya. Meanwhile, it rejected a Public Authority for Agricultural Affairs and Fish Resources (PAAAFR) request to approve investment at Al-Sadd Park in Shaab. It also rejected a letter from the Public Authority for the Disabled in regards to allocating a sandy yard for vehicle parking in Hawally. Furthermore, it referred the proposal of deputy chairman Abdullah Al-Mahri in regards to placing speed bumps opposite Kuwait University and the Australian College in Mubarak Al-Abdullah (Block 5, Street 5). The committee also postponed the proposal of Abdullah Al-Roumi in regards to dig a car tunnel under Messila Bridge that links Taawon Street with the Sixth Ring Road, as requested by the Public Authority for Roads and Transportation (PART). It also discussed a request by the US Embassy to give it the right to use the buffer zone covering an area of 47,668 square meters.

Market violations

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry closed four shops at the Sharq Fish Market yesterday for committing violations. The ministry explained that the violations were documented in reports and recommendations by the relevant committee in the ministry. The ministry said inspection teams continue monitoring markets to make sure owners are licensed and do not violate the law.

pharmacy profession

Health Ministry Assistant Undersecretary for Drugs and Food Control Dr Abdallah Al-Bader said the Pharmaceutical Profession Development Committee began receiving pharmacists contributions and suggestions to plot the new vision of the pharmacy profession in Kuwait, through the establishment of a contact channel through email: innovationgate@moh.gov.kw. Dr Al-Bader said receiving suggestions is in three fields: the first is the development of pharmaceutical practices, services and activities; the second is in the field of occupational development of manpower in the pharmacy fields; and the third is the development of rules and regulations. Contributions should be received before October 3, he added. He said the committee is keen on reviewing the current situation and account for the needs and effectively be in contact with workers in the field, adding that communication will build a base for pharmaceutical data and clinical pharmacy indicators to follow up projects and programs.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi