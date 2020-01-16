NCCAL Secretary-General Dr. Tahani Al-Adwani opens the show. – KUNA photos

The sixth GCC heritage exhibition contains relics that reflect the historical depth of member states, Secretary-General of the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL) Tahani Al-Adwani said on Wednesday. Speaking to KUNA on the sidelines of opening the event held at Kuwait National Museum, Adwani said the show, which is held on a rotating basis in GCC states, mirrors historical and civilized unity as well as cultural diversity.



An historical headstone. A pot dates back to 1st century (UAE).

NCCAL’s director of the department of antiquities and museums Sultan Al-Duwaish said in a similar statement to KUNA that the month-long exhibition highlights GCC archeological discoveries made between the Stone Age and the Islamic era. He noted that the Gulf region has a common history and its nations share identical hopes and aspirations.





A set of jars that date back to the Bronze Age.

Meanwhile, historian Farhan Al-Farhan expressed his delight over the show, which is displaying examples of monuments existing in GCC countries and civilization of the Arab nation. The event shows the cohesion and unity of GCC member states, he pointed out. The first edition of the exhibition was hosted by the UAE in 2006, while the following editions were held in Saudi Arabia in 2009, Qatar in 2011, Bahrain in 2013 and Oman in 2015. – KUNA