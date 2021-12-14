RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman said yesterday that the challenges facing the region need further coordination of “our efforts in a manner that boosts our countries’ stability”. This came during his speech at the 42nd GCC Summit hosted by Riyadh, as he presided over the gathering on behalf of King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Closing remarks read by GCC Secretary General Nayef Al-Hajraf stressed the importance of joint efforts by Gulf states to face threats and avoid regional and international conflicts. “Member states of the (GCC) consider that any attack on any of them is an attack on them all, and any danger that threatens one of them is threatening them all,” he said.

Prince Mohammad stressed the importance of completing the remaining steps and potentials of economic unity and security and defense systems in a way that enhances the GCC’s international and regional role through unifying the political positions and developing partnerships with the international community.

He extolled keenness of GCC states’ leaders, during his recent Gulf visit, on achieving the unity, abidance and solidarity that led to the success of the Al-Ula summit in January. He said he looks forward to fulfilling this prosperous economic bloc’s needs that require a stimulating environment based on diversifying income sources and launching promising economic potentials, as well as coping with technical developments in all fields.

This will lead to finding a balance in achieving stability and security of the international energy market and dealing with climate change through providing the world with clean energy and back innovation, he stated. Therefore, Saudi Arabia launched “the Saudi and Middle East Green Initiatives” and announced the target of zero carbon neutrality in 2030, the Saudi Crown Prince said.

Saudi Arabia continues making all efforts to boost the region’s stability and security, and backing political solutions and dialogue to resolve conflicts, he said. He said he is looking forward that Iraq will complete the measures of forming a government able to continue work for stability, security and development of the country. The Saudi Crown Prince affirmed continued support to UN efforts to reach a political solution to the Yemeni crisis, in line with the three references and Saudi Arabia’s initiative, to end the Yemeni crisis.

He stressed the importance of dealing seriously and effectively with Iran’s nuclear and missile program in a way that contributes to achieving international and regional security and stability. In addition, he affirmed the principles of good neighborliness, respecting UN resolutions and making the region free from all activities that destabilize the stability. He also emphasized that the kingdom is following developments in Afghanistan, calling for intensifying international and regional efforts to assist Afghan people and not to make the country a haven of terrorist organizations. – Agencies