KUWAIT: Firemen put out a blaze reported at Aswaq Al-Qurain Friday evening. Firemen from the Qurain and Mubarak Al-Kabeer hazardous material fire stations led by Lt Col Ali Al-Jeddi responded and found four gas cylinders were on fire behind a restaurant. The fire spread to the first floor, where an Internet cafe caught fire. The building was evacuated while the fire was being brought under control. One person sustained light burns and was taken to hospital.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun