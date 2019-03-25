KUWAIT: Firefighters pour sand on fuel that spilled from a truck which was involved in an accident on King Fahd Road, to prevent it from catching fire

KUWAIT: Firemen dealt with a gasoline tanker truck that flipped over on King Fahd Road. The driver sustained various injuries. Qurain, Mubarak Al-Kabeer hazardous material and backup centers responded under the command of Lt Col Suhaib Al-Kandari. The gasoline was contained with foam and sand. The driver was taken to hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, firemen tackled a blaze in the basement of a Salmiya building. The basement was used as a store for electrical equipment. No injuries were reported. In a separate case, firemen freed a couple who were trapped inside the elevator of a Mubarak Al-Kabeer building Sunday evening.

Snake in the car

Firemen found a snake in the engine of a vehicle parked in a Mubarakiya parking lot. Firemen took 90 minutes combing the area, only to find it in the engine.

Suicide

An Indian man hanged himself to death, Al-Anbaa reported yesterday. Qashaniya police station received a call about the suicide in Rawdatain, so a patrol was sent with an ambulance. The man used to work for a transport company. His colleagues said he was suffering from financial and family problems.

Conman arrested

Criminal detectives sent an Arab man who works for a mobile phone shop to the public prosecution for illegal financial acts, as he caused many expats who were in need of cash much trouble, Al-Anbaa reproted. He used to offer them KD 120 in cash in exchange of signing contracts stating they received lines with commitment to pay bills for two years. Although the suspect said the complainants were fully aware of what he was doing, they said they were conned and he used them and got their signatures. They said they were surprised they had to pay more than KD 500 in exchange of the KD 120 they received in cash. The suspect said he sold the phones that came with the lines.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun