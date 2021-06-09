KUWAIT: Kuwait Humanitarian and Friendship Society Chairman Ahmad Al-Sarraf said the society is cooperating with several parties to shoulder medication and drug costs and lend a helping hand to insolvent patients, particularly expats, according to the goals the society was founded for. He said the board thanks citizens and expats for their support and donations for the society’s activities, which contribute largely to achieving its humanitarian goals.

Meanwhile, KHFS Director General Khalid bin Sabt visited the Director General of Salam Hospital and handed him a check to cover the treatment costs of several patients. He thanked him for the support the society receives from the hospital through reduced prices of required medicines. Bin Sabt also hoped that other hospitals will follow suit. He also handed a number of patients some very expensive medicines in cooperation with Mojel Company, which sold the medicines at a reduced price.