KUWAIT: Director General of Kuwait Humanitarian Friendship Society Khalid bin Sabt paid a visit to Farwaniya Hospital Director General Dr Mohammad Al-Barrak in the presence of head of accounting Ali Al-Mutairi.

Bin Sabt handed Dr Barrak a cheque to cover the cost of medication of insolvent patients of various nationalities, to relieve them from this burden in coordination with the hospital administration.

Meanwhile, Dr Barrak thanked the chairman and board members of KHFS for their efforts to achieve their humanitarian goals towards all those who live in Kuwait regardless of nationality, race or religion.