By Ben Garcia

KUWAIT: The Friday Market in Rai will finally reopen today after it was closed almost six months ago to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Officials at the market said they will strictly observe the health ministry’s directives. The Friday Market initially reopened on July 9, but the Municipality sealed it later in the evening due to crowding and lack of social distancing.

On March 13, the Municipality closed the market as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of COVID-19. The reopening of the market today means new measures have been taken to prevent overcrowding. The Friday Market is very popular among people looking for used items and cheap goods.