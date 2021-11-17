KUWAIT: Free transportation by bus will be offered to and from Mubarakiya from four stops in the capital district, Kuwait Public Transport Company (KPTC) said yesterday. CEO of KPTC Mansour Al-Saad told KUNA during the launch ceremony of the service, attended by governor of the Capital district Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, that the service will operate from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm with trips available every 30 minutes.

The four stations are located in the parking lot of Souq Sharq, the yard near Jahra roundabout and Sheraton hotel, Sanabel Complex, and the ministries complex in Mirqab, he revealed. Saad added that the service will run until March 2022, and will be renewed if there is considerable demand. Hopefully, the service will lessen traffic jams in Mubarakiya, indicated the KPTC CEO, pointing out that the buses included in this service are unique in shape, color and passenger capacity. – KUNA