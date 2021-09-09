PARIS: The French National Post Office issued yesterday a special postage stamp marking the 60th anniversary of French-Kuwaiti friendship. In a statement to KUNA, Kuwait’s Ambassador to France Sami Al-Sulaiman said that French Post Office adopted a design by the Kuwaiti ministry of information marking this occasion and France’s recognition of Kuwait’s independence on Aug 28, 1961.

The issuance of this stamp embodies the depth of bilateral relations between the two countries, he added. Sulaiman expressed thanks to the French Post Office and all concerned French authorities for their great efforts, which reflect the bonds of friendship. Paris will host several events for a year on this occasion in coordination with Kuwait’s ministry of information and the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL). – KUNA