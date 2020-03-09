By Meshaal Al-Enezi

KUWAIT: Kuwait Municipality’s public relations department announced that inspection teams intensified field inspections to monitor cafes, barbershops, health clubs and sports and social clubs more closely as per a health ministry decision to ensure workers’ compliance with preventive measures against the novel coronavirus spread to wear gloves, masks and use disinfectants, in addition to the ban on shisha.

The committee carried out a tour resulting in issuing citations for not wearing uniforms and employing violating workers. Fourteen workers were sent to concerned authorities for legal action, in addition to issuing 16 citations for operating a store endangering the health and safety of the public.

In the meantime, Kuwait Municipality said 157 mobile ads were installed in all governorates to enhance awareness for citizens and expats about prevention of COVID-19. It said 20 hoardings were installed in Hawally, 42 in the Capital, 22 in Mubarak Al-Kabeer, 32 in Ahmadi, 16 in Jahra and 25 in Farwaniya governorates.

Separately, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said it received 107 complaints on its hotline 135. The ministry said emergency teams checked 62 pharmacies, stores and vegetable vendors to make sure about their adherence to standards and regulations. It said the teams issued 14 reports for several violating stores. It said it reopened three stores after taking an undertaking to remove the violations.