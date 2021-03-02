KUWAIT: HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Tuesday issued a decree forming the new government under the chairmanship of HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.



The decree of the government lineup is as following: Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah was appointed as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense; Abdullah Youssef Abdurrahman Al-Roumi as Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Nazaha; Issa Ahmad Mohammad Hassan Al-Kandari as Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs; Mohammad Abdullatif Al-Fares as Minister of Oil and Minister of Higher Education; Sheikh Basel Humoud Al-Sabah as Minister of Health and Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah as Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs.

The Amiri decree also included Rana Abdullah Al-Fares as Minister of Public Works and Minister of State for Communication and Information Technology Affairs; Mubarak Salem Al-Harees as Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs; Sheikh Thamer Ali Al-Salem Al-Sabah as Minister of Interior; Khalifa Musaed Hamada as Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs; Abdurrahman Baddah Al-Mutairi as Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Ali Fahad Al-Mudhaf as Minister of Education.

In addition, Shaya Abdurrahman Ahmad Al-Shaya was named as Minister of State for Municipality Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs and Urban Development; Abdullah Issa Al-Salman as Minister of Commerce and Industry and Mashaan Mohammad Mashaan Al-Otaibi as Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy and Minister of Social Affairs and Societal Development.

Under the decree, HH the Prime Minister will inform the National Assembly about this decree, which comes into effect since its issuance. It will be published in the official gazette. Meanwhile, HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled addressed HH the Amir, expressing gratitude for his precious confidence in tasking him with heading the Council of Ministers and working out the new Cabinet lineup. The premier said he deeply appreciated the task accorded to him, amid “this phase marked with challenges, risks and rapid events that require serious and fruitful action to make more accomplishments in various realms for sake of attaining the Kuwaiti people’s aspirations”.

HH the Prime Minister pledged to HH the Amir and the people of Kuwait to spare no effort to work out, in coordination with the parliament, purposeful plans that may address societal problems and issues and in translation of “Your Highness’ aspirations”. Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled earlier delivered the new Cabinet lineup to HH the Amir, who endorsed it and declared its proclamation. Moreover, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled assured HH the Amir to put, along with the ministers, all their capacities and expertise at disposal of service of Kuwait. — KUNA