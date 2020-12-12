Kuwait Towers

RABAT: The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization has announced that four Kuwaiti sites had been inscribed on the tentative list of Islamic heritage sites. The ICESCO Heritage Committee has approved in a special online session held on Friday the nomination of 66 cultural sites: 22 from 12 countries to the final list of the Islamic heritage sites list; and 44 sites from six countries, including four Kuwaiti sites, to the tentative list of the Islamic heritage sites.

The four nominated Kuwaiti sites are: Kuwait Towers, Sheikh Abdullah Al-Jaber Palace, Boubyan Island and Mubarak Al-Kabeer Marine Reserve. The committee also nominated Kuwait’s Al-Sadu traditional weaving skills for the list. Furthermore, the committee adopted a Kuwaiti proposal to compile a book on Islamic heritage sites worldwide. – KUNA