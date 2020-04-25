KUWAIT: The ministry of health on Saturday reported 278 new coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to 2,892, while four deaths were reported. The total number of deaths has reached 19. During its daily briefing, Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said 58 patients are in intensive care, 25 of them in critical condition. Those currently receiving treatment at hospitals have reached 2,217 patients, Sanad said.

The latest deaths were of a Kuwaiti female, 74, an Egyptian, 45, a Bangladeshi, 64, and an Indian, 59. The deceased were all receiving treatment at ICUs. Earlier, Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah announced the recovery of 43 patients, bringing the total to 656 recoveries. – KUNA