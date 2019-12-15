KUWAIT: Salmiya medical center staff told police a woman was brought in dead with severe beating marks on her body. They said a Kuwait army soldier who brought her claimed the bruises were already on her body when she came to him. Detectives detained him for questioning. Separately, a motorist died after his sports utility vehicle (SUV) collided with a truck loaded with gravel near Doha Spur. A case was filed, and an investigation was opened to reveal the cause of the accident.

Two fires

Kuwait Fire Service Directorate said firemen put out a ‘limited fire’ reported in a warehouse of mechanical equipment in the basement of the oil complex building in Shuwaikh, which caused minor damage but no injuries. Capital and Hilali fire stations handled the incident. In another case, a blaze reported in an Ahmadi house prompted Ahmadi and Fahaheel fire stations to respond. The fire was in a three-storey house and spread from the first to the second floor. The house was evacuated and the flames were put out. Fifteen persons were rescued, seven of whom were injured and handled by paramedics.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun