KUWAIT: Kuwait police opened a criminal investigation in the death of a person whose blood-stained body was found near a factory in Amghara, a local Arabic daily reported yesterday. Police and criminal evidence men headed to the scene in response to an emergency call, and found the body with traces of blood on the head, reported Al-Rai. No identification cards were found on the body, which was taken to the coroner for an autopsy.

The same newspaper had reported earlier that police opened an investigation into a woman’s death after her disfigured body was found in her apartment. Preliminary investigations indicate the victim’s pet cats had disfigured her face after she died when they were left without food. A relative of the woman, who lived alone in her apartment, had told police that he went to check on her after she failed to respond to his calls for days, only to find that she had died. The body was taken to the forensics department to identify the cause of death, as a case was filed for investigations.

In other news, two Kuwaiti policewomen were injured when a female motorist ran them over after she ignored orders to pull over in Abdullah Al-Salem. Instead of stopping her car, the motorist sped up and hit the cops with her vehicle in an attempt to escape, but was placed under arrest, Al-Rai reported yesterday. One officer sustained a broken leg, while the other was left with a broken hand, it said, noting that they were taken to the hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the suspect was taken to the proper authorities for further action.

Separately, Al-Rai reported yesterday that a man was rushed to Jahra Hospital with severe injuries following a landmine explosion in Adairea. The Bangladeshi man reportedly lost his left hand as well as a leg in the incident. In another case, a three-year-old Egyptian boy was hospitalized in a critical condition after he consumed kerosene inside his family’s apartment in Khaitan. Police escorted his father to the police station for questioning on child negligence charges.