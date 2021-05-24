CAIRO: Up to 40 tons of medical and relief aid from the Kuwaiti Red Crescent Society (KRCS) arrived in Cairo on Sunday, in preparation to be delivered to the Palestinian people in Gaza Strip within the framework of Kuwait’s continuous humanitarian role for brotherly and friendly countries.

The Acting Head at Kuwait’s embassy to Egypt Minister Plenipotentiary Osama Al-Obaid said in a statement to the press that this effort is in line with directions by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Kuwait’s vision of the necessity of continuing its humanitarian and relief role at the Arab, Islamic and international levels.

He stressed that Kuwait is exerting its full efforts at the regional and international levels to support the Palestinian cause. Obaid has affirmed the shipment is scheduled to move to Al-Ismailia and then to the field hospitals in El-Arish with the help of the Egyptian Red Crescent after obtaining the necessary permits. The Kuwaiti embassy in Cairo has coordinated with the Egyptian Foreign Ministry to facilitate the arrival of KRCS delegation to Gaza, he added.

The head of the KRCS delegation, director of the society’s disaster and emergency management Yousef Al-Miraj said in a similar that the society’s chairman, Dr Hilal Al-Sayer, had issued a direction to send an immediate aid shipment to Gaza Strip and to provide all kinds of support to the Palestinian brothers urgently.

He added that the shipment consists of 40 tons of medical equipment, devices and relief materials accompanied by number of volunteers from KRCS for delivery for the field hospital in Al-Arish and then to Gaza Strip through Rafah crossing in cooperation with the Egyptian Red Crescent.

Obaid and Miraj expressed their thanks and appreciation to the Egyptian Foreign Affairs and Egyptian Red Crescent for the cooperation and facilities for all procedures to enter the Kuwaiti relief aid to Gaza Strip. – KUNA