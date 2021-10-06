By Nawara Fattahova

KUWAIT: A delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs visited the labor shelter of the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) yesterday. Acting Assistant Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs Mishal Al-Mudhaf and Second Secretary for Consular Affairs Mohammad Al-Harz visited the shelter, where they met officials from PAM to review the conditions there.

PAM officials explained to the delegation the simplified procedures and the solutions provided for women housed at the shelter during the pandemic. They explained their cooperation with their embassies, the procedures of accepting workers in the shelter and the role of government institutions at the shelter.

During the visit, the delegation was also informed about services provided to the residents of the shelter, which includes health and the legal services. The officials answered all questions of the delegation, who also received all information and statistics on the number of inmates at the shelter. Mudhaf praised the humane treatment of residents, the great efforts of the staff working at the shelter and the services provided, including legal protection and a dignified stay.